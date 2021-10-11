Tampa Bay Lightning sign Jon Cooper to contract extension
Early Monday morning (anything before 9:00 AM on a Monday following a Bucs victory should be considered early) the Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a little piece of lingering business as the organization announced that head coach Jon Cooper had signed a three-year contract extension. His new deal will carry him through the 2024-25 season. As per usual, financial terms were not disclosed, but we can assume he was handsomely compensated for his time.www.chatsports.com
