CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning sign Jon Cooper to contract extension

By Raw Charge
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Monday morning (anything before 9:00 AM on a Monday following a Bucs victory should be considered early) the Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a little piece of lingering business as the organization announced that head coach Jon Cooper had signed a three-year contract extension. His new deal will carry him through the 2024-25 season. As per usual, financial terms were not disclosed, but we can assume he was handsomely compensated for his time.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Lightning ink coach Cooper to three-year extension on eve of season opener

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s hard to win the Stanley Cup twice in a row. It’s even harder to do a three-peat. But that hunger and drive is still there for the Tampa Bay Lightning. It all starts with Tuesday night’s season opener with the lifting of a new championship banner to the rafters.
NHL
The Spun

Dolphins Make Official Roster Move With Tua Tagovailoa

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick. On Monday, head...
NFL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs
The Spun

Amari Cooper Reacts To What Happened With Jon Gruden

One of the first major decisions Jon Gruden made when he returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018 was to trade wideout Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick. Cooper has been a star for the Cowboys since joining the franchise in October of 2018. In...
NFL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp numbers by 22

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Monday that they have reduced their training camp by 22 players. With the Syracuse Crunch set to open their training camp on Tuesday, the timing is perfect for the Bolts to start paring down their numbers. There were 13 forwards, 6 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders released from the camp with the majority of them bound for Syracuse.
NHL
chatsports.com

Preseason Caterwaul #5: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Panthers put their perfect preseason record on the line tonight when they play the first of three against cross-state rival Tampa Bay at Orlando’s Amway Center. Anton Lundell, Joe Thornton and Maxin Mamin returned to practice, but Coach Q said Lundell and Thornton are likely to go in Thursday’s tilt at Amalie Arena instead of tonight. Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in goal.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay drops preseason game to Predators, 6-2

It was a less than triumphant return to the Amalie Arena ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Playing their first competitive game at their home barn since clinching the Stanley Cup last summer, the Bolts were severely outplayed by the Nashville Predators who peppered the back of the Lightning net six times on their way to an easy victory. The good news is that these games don’t count for anything other than evaluation.
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers claim another forward in MacEwen, who likes to drop the gloves

For the second time in three days, the Flyers claimed a forward off of waivers. The club plucked Zack MacEwen from the Canucks on Wednesday. As a result of the claim, the Flyers placed Kevin Hayes on long-term injured reserve. Prior to adding MacEwen, the Flyers' only extra player on their roster was Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

After 10 seasons In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek happy to return to Columbus Blue Jackets

It was time to leave Philadelphia. After spending a decade in the “City of Brotherly Love,” Jakub Voracek wasn’t feeling much affection the past couple of seasons. He and Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault were at odds, his contract had become a problem and Voracek made bigger headlines last season for calling a reporter a “weasel” than for contributing nine goals, 34 assists and 43 points in 56 games for a team that missed the playoffs.
NHL
NBC Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Tampa Bay Lightning. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 36-17-3 (75 points)...
NHL
chatsports.com

Upcoming Tampa Bay Lightning career milestones

As we prepare for opening night of the 2021-22 NHL Season (less than a week to go!), the Tampa Bay Lightning have some players that are coming up on some career milestones. This is an exercise I usually like to do at the beginning of the season to see who is coming up on hitting those marks. For games played, I’ll focus on 400 games or more since 400 games marks six full seasons of NHL play. For goals, assists, and points, I like round 100 numbers. I try to keep it realistic though, as a player that usually scores 30 points is unlikely to get the 70 points they need to hit one of those milestones.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy