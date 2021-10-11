Tampa Bay Lightning sign Jon Cooper to contract extension

As we prepare for opening night of the 2021-22 NHL Season (less than a week to go!), the Tampa Bay Lightning have some players that are coming up on some career milestones. This is an exercise I usually like to do at the beginning of the season to see who is coming up on hitting those marks. For games played, I’ll focus on 400 games or more since 400 games marks six full seasons of NHL play. For goals, assists, and points, I like round 100 numbers. I try to keep it realistic though, as a player that usually scores 30 points is unlikely to get the 70 points they need to hit one of those milestones.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO