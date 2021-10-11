Grilled Peach Pitcher Margaritas
Summertime means outdoor parties, throwing some food on the grill, and enjoying refreshing cocktails. But have you ever thought about combining grilling and cocktails?. For this recipe, I take the Classic Margarita and transform it into Grilled Peach Pitcher Margaritas. It has all the flavor you love in a margarita—Blanco tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, and simple syrup, but with the added intensity of rich, sweet, summer peaches. You could make this for one, but the idea is to serve a crowd, so I made it big batch size for summer entertaining.www.simplyrecipes.com
