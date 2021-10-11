CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aussie Starts Week With Gains

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar has posted considerable gains on Monday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7342, up 0.48% on the day. On Friday, US nonfarm payrolls underperformed for a second successive month. The September reading of 194 thousand was well off expectations of 500,000-plus, but the sky didn’t fall on the financial markets, and the reaction on the currency markets was muted. In fact, the Australian dollar was almost unchanged on Friday.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Gold price pares weekly gain as US bond yields rebound

The gold price retreated on Friday as US Treasury yields rebounded on improved risk appetite, though a subdued dollar helped to cap its losses, while investors continue to weigh the outlook for stimulus following a hot inflation print. Spot gold declined 1.6% to $1,767.74 an ounce by noon EDT, good...
MARKETS
WSB Radio

Wall Street opens higher, adding to weekly gains for stocks

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, setting the market up to end the week on a strong note after a sluggish start. The S&P 500 index was up 0.5%, adding to its gains from a rally a day earlier when it had its biggest increase since March. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. Investors were encouraged to see a surprise jump in retail sales last month despite rising prices and supply chain disruptions. Treasury yields rose following the report. The 10-year yield rose to 1.57% and the 2-year yield rose to 0.38%.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Gold trims weekly gain as yields rebound on improved sentiment

Gold fell as Treasury yields rebounded on improved risk appetite, while investors continued to weigh the outlook for stimulus following a hot inflation print. European stocks and U.S futures advanced Friday, bolstered by robust corporate earnings. U.S. bond yields rose after three straight days of declines, causing non-interest bearing gold to sink through its 50-day moving average.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Inflation#Interest Rates#Australian Economy#Aud Usd#Fed
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidating gains at five-week highs above 0.7400

The aussie extends rally to five-week highs at 0.7440. A higher risk appetite has boosted the Australian dollar. AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7450. The Australian dollar has rallied for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, extending its rebound from 0.7170 lows in late September, to five-week highs at 0.7440, before pulling back to consolidate in the 0.7415/20 area.
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

Aussie extends gains after jobs report

The Australian dollar continues to post gains this week. AUD/USD has punched above the 0.74 line, and is currently trading at 0.7413, up 0.48% on the day. The Aussie has not had a losing daily session this week, and the currency is up 1.48% on the week. Australian jobs within...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 falls slightly to start the week as Big Tech declines, energy shares gain

The S&P 500 started the week slightly lower Monday as investors rotated out of mega-cap technology stocks and into energy and financial shares. The major index ticked down 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 20 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. Energy stocks popped as WTI crude...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
stockxpo.com

U.S. stocks rise to start the week, energy shares gain as oil tops $81

U.S. stocks rose to start the week Monday as oil prices popped and energy stocks gained. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 195 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%. Energy stocks rose as WTI crude oil topped $82 a barrel before...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Mixed After a Choppy Week; Miners Gain

Markets around the world whipsawed last week as investors monitored inflation expectations and U.S Treasury yields, which jumped to multi-month highs on Friday. Major U.S. banks will kick off their third-quarter earnings this week, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all due to report, starting Wednesday.
STOCKS
Fortune

Stocks under pressure, crypto gains as earnings season kicks off this week

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It's Columbus Day—a.k.a, Indigenous Peoples Day. The bond markets in the U.S. are closed, but equities trading is wide open. And, no, it's not a holiday in Italy, though we get the next best thing here in Rome: a mass-transit strike.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Backed by sentiment, further gains at doubt

Australian policymakers are hoping for an economic comeback in the last quarter of the year. Disappointing US data is unlikely to affect much the Fed’s decision on starting tapering. AUD/USD has a mildly bullish potential, but sellers are waiting at higher levels. The Australian dollar managed to post gains against...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Week Ahead Preview: FOMC minutes; US CPI, retail sales; China CPI; Aussie, UK jobs

BOK POLICY (TUE) The Bank of Korea is to announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday where the central bank is expected to maintain the 7-Day Repo Rate at the current level of 0.75% according to 29 out of 31 economists surveyed. As a reminder, the BoK became the first major APAC central bank to hike rates post-pandemic during its last meeting in August where most board members agreed a rate hike was required to curb the build-up of financial imbalances, although the decision was not unanimous with board member Joo the dissenter who suggested that a hike was not a fundamental solution to tackle issues around household debt.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Cling to Weekly Gains Despite Weak Jobs Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flatline Friday but finished a volatile week with its strongest gains since June. Volatility has returned to markets in recent sessions, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recording back-to-back swings of at least 1% and other assets from bonds to commodities recording large moves.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Lower Friday Following Employment Report, Hang on to Weekly Gains

Stocks ended Friday mostly lower as investors reacted to a temporary fix to the debt ceiling and September job growth that was much lower than expected. Tether investors, meanwhile, searched for billions of missing dollars. Additionally, Friday was a busy day for IPOs, with Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX), IsoPlexis (ISO), and Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) all making their debut on the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Gazette

Stocks slip but heading for weekly gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday but held most of the previous session's gains as investors welcomed the U.S. Senate's temporary lifting of the debt ceiling and awaited crucial jobs data due later in the session. The rally on Thursday has lifted global stock indexes into positive territory...
STOCKS
Financial World

Gold firms as US Dollar slips, posts weekly gains

On Friday, both US gold futures’ and spot gold prices inched higher, extending Thursday’s blistering rally, as a weakening of US Dollar, concerns on global economic growth alongside frets over a withering increase in inflation indicators, had outweighed bets for a rate-hike. Over the week, spot gold futures’ prices gained...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Gain to Start Fourth Quarter

U.S. stocks rose in early trading Friday, putting major indexes on course for gains at the end of a choppy week on Wall Street. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4% after the broad stocks index closed out its biggest monthly loss since March last year. The S&P through Thursday had fallen 3.3% so far this week, which would be its biggest decline since a 5.6% drop in late October 2020.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy