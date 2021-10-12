CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPJUx_0cOAOL1S00

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Governor Greg Abbott  issued an executive order on Monday, Oct. 11, stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual.

According to the executive order, that includes an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.

Governor Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda.

The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Multiple school districts in Texas are defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s earlier ban on mask mandates to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The state has filed lawsuits against those districts.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted his approval of Gov. Abbott’s new executive order.

“I’ve been public about being vaccinated myself. But I’ve consistently said taking the COVID vax is a personal decision & should never be forced on anyone by the state or a private employer. Now that it’s on the call, the Senate will move swiftly to take up this matter,” he said.

READ EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

View this document on Scribd

Soon after the executive order was announced, Gov. Abbott’s Republican Primary for the 2022 election, Don Huffines declared victory over “forcing Greg Abbott to reverse (his) position on vaccine mandates.”

“When I tell Texans I’m serious about protecting their God-given liberties I mean it,” said Huffines in a statement. “As Governor I will ensure no Texan is ever fired for refusing to take a vaccine. I am very pleased to see that our campaign has forced Greg Abbott to reverse his position on this important issue.”

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

Comments / 55

Jack Zuhosky
2d ago

Retaliation for not getting campaign cash from the vaccine manufacturers, no doubt... Hey Perry got campaign cash before he tried to mandate HPV vaccines for kids. Republicans are for the mandates they are rewarded for, but not if they don't get no goodies...

Reply(4)
5
Maria Avila
2d ago

I think that if people refuse the prevention shot for the virus they should also be refused for hospitalization as emergency.

Reply(4)
6
Melissa Russo
2d ago

For God's sake, how many times do some people need it explained to them, and countless other people who apparently don't know how to seek accurate information on their own, that another person who is obese, drinks, smokes, takes drugs is not going to infect me, causing me to be overweight, or smoke, or take drugs, due to their choices? A virus functions differently. If I am infected, and may not even know it, and go around one of your beloved family members, unvaccinated and unmasked, and infect your grandparent, spouse or child, won't you wish, too late, that people had exercised better precautionary measures around you and your loved ones?

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
WREG

Arkansas Gov. allows vaccine mandate without signature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he won’t sign any of the bills the General Assembly sent him last week. Senate Bill 739 and House Bill 1977 and Senate Bill 743 and House Bill 1982 will become law without his signature. Gov. Hutchinson called the vaccine bills “unnecessary” and says […]
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Texas hospital workers demand jobs back after governor bans vaccination mandates

Former Houston Methodist employees who resigned or were fired for not complying with the system's vaccination requirements are demanding their jobs back after Texas Gov.Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccination mandates, according to Houston Public Media. The governor's executive order, issued Oct. 11, bans any entity in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Huffines
Person
Greg Abbott
KCEN

Gov. Abbott says 'not in Texas' to gender-neutral toy aisles

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott wants Texans to know that there won't be any mandated gender-neutral toy aisles while he's in office. On Sunday, the governor tweeted a response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Assembly Bill 1084, which requires big retailers to maintain gender natural toy sections beginning in 2024. The bill also applies to childcare necessity items such as products for child development.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Nirenberg bites back at Abbott's order, and more news to know today

Good morning, y'all. Mayor Ron Nirenberg railed against Gov. Greg Abbott's recent efforts to further ban vaccine mandates. Here's what you need to know. At Tuesday's COVID briefing, Nirenberg says the recent executive order barring vaccine mandates at private companies and organizations "has locked every tool in the tool shed" needed to fight the pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mandates#Executive Order#House#Covid
CBS DFW

Texas Lawmakers Consider Bill To Ban COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

DALLAS/AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas House Committee held a hearing on a bill Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13 that would ban a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The State Affairs Committee is considering House Bill 155 two days after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bans a vaccine mandate and asked lawmakers to pass legislation.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

What Gov. Abbott's ban on vaccine requirements means for Texas workers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated appears to provide cover to at least half of the Texas workforce who work for smaller companies but do not want to get vaccinated. Experts agree Abbott’s order — which says even private companies in Texas cannot “compel...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Houston Chronicle

Prompted by Abbott primary challenger, Texas agency removed webpage with suicide hotline, other resources for LGBTQ youth

In late August, one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s primary challengers, Don Huffines, accused Texas’ child welfare agency of “promoting transgender sexual policies to Texas youth” under a section of its website titled “Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation.”. “These are not Texas values, these are not Republican Party values, but these...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy