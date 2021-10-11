CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New Manfrotto Gimbal 300XM: flexible configurations for more creativity

By Manfrotto
videomaker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, you’ll learn about the new Manfrotto Gimbal 300XM. It has a unique design made for modular setups, making it a flexible tool to use. We’ll go over its configurations and how you can expand it with the Manfrotto Move Quick Release system. Imagine this: you are shooting...

www.videomaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Film School

Up Your Gimbal Game with These 12 Tricks

It is always great to have a few more tricks up your sleeve when it comes to using the hottest gear in filmmaking today. Gimbals are one of the best pieces of gear on the market right now, and there is a good reason why. Gimbals allow you to get great shots that used to only be feasible with some expensive equipment and a staff to operate it. For under a thousand dollars, you can purchase any professional-grade gimbal that stabilizes any pro camera.
The Gadgeteer

Manfrotto MVG220 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal review

REVIEW – When someone mentions Manfrotto, what comes to mind are photo and video camera tripods and monopods. To me, Manfrotto was synonymous with them. So, when I heard that Manfrotto had camera gimbals I knew I wanted to try one out and see just how well it performed. If their gimbals are as solid in build and quality as their tripods then I wanted to see it for myself. This review will be my thoughts and impressions on the Manfrotto MVG220 3-Axis Gimbal, along with a few extras that are made to complement and enhance the gimbal.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Six new EzyFrame backgrounds from Manfrotto

Inspired by what is a popular choice of background style – hand painted vintage look – the six new surfaces added to the EzyFrame Background System expand the options available for creative work. Once upon a time, the idea of backgrounds created through the use of transparencies projected on a...
VISUAL ART
Space.com

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Tripod review

Photographers after the perfect tripod to take out at night require three things: a lightweight tripod that is easy to carry, fixings that make it quick to set up and take down, and a solidity and rigidity that can be relied upon to keep a full-frame DSLR camera steady even in windy conditions. The Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Tripod has all of that, being the lightest aluminum travel tripod we've tried, though perhaps it is not the most efficiently designed for transit.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Modular Design#Handheld#New Manfrotto Gimbal#300xm#Manfrotto Gimboom#The Manfrotto Move System
provideocoalition.com

Manfrotto renews its camera bag range

The all-new PRO Light Collection with 5 backpacks and 2 new Tough hard cases to fit any professional workflow and style is the highlight of Manfrotto’s redesigned camera bag range. Camera bags continue to evolve with both different new designs and renewed classics contributing to offer a wide selection of...
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

New Manfrotto PRO Light and Street camera bags aim to cover all creators

Today, Manfrotto has announced two new lines of camera bags that have been meticulously designed with a wide variety of creators in mind. The Manfrotto PRO Light and Manfrotto Street bags will aim to offer versatility and performance at affordable price points. According to Manfrotto, the PRO Light collection was...
RETAIL
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone gimbal in 2021

If you’re serious about shooting video on an iPhone, you need one of the best iPhone gimbals. These wondrous devices use a mechanical system to make footage smooth and stable, even while the camera is moving. One of the biggest tells for amateur video shooting is the shake of a handheld camera – an iPhone gimbal will eliminate this, adding production value to your videos, often without costing very much at all.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
DIY Photography

Manfrotto launches new Pro Light camera bags for professional photographers and filmmakers

Manfrotto has also today announced their new line of Pro Light camera bags for professional photographers and filmmakers. In this instance, “professional” literally means that it’s that person’s profession. That photography and filmmaking is what they do day in and day out to keep a roof over their head. These bags are designed for workflow and the tough demands of working gear.
LIFESTYLE
petapixel.com

The Manfrotto ‘Move’ is a Modular Support System for the Hybrid Shooter

Manfrotto has announced what it is calling the Move Ecosystem: a line of modular and connected support products that are designed to assist a hybrid photo and video shooter across a range of applications. Manfrotto says the system was developed around the idea of speed and versatility to better support...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Joby Launches New Flexible Podzilla As Well As ‘Normal’ Tripods

Joby has announced an expanded line of budget-friendly tripods available in a variety of colors. A new compact and flexible Podzilla as well as a full-sized tripod and monopod systems. Included in the compact lineup is a set of four systems: Compact Light, Compact Action, Compact Advanced, and a 2-in-1...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

DJI Osmo OM5 Gimbal review: smarter selfies

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal... DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal... DJI OM 5 Smartphone 3-Axis... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The DJI Osmo OM5 is the latest version of DJI’s phone gimbal system. If you want to shoot video on your phone, you need a gimbal. This motor-controlled holder keeps your phone steady as you bounce around. The OM5 creates smooth, gently panning video that looks much, much better than handheld. There isn’t a lot here to persuade owners of previous DJI OM models to upgrade, though, unless they have an urgent need for the selfie-stick style extension that puts the phone at a longer distance from you. But for those who haven’t used a gimbal before, it is an eye-opening experience, making your videos much smoother, easier to watch, and just nicer, while also adding a range of new features and shooting modes.
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

Maximize your creative flow with the new Manfrotto Move

The Manfrotto Move is a Quick Release system that connects to any type of mounting unit or support. With universal compatibility, it’s for any creator who wants to move quickly from one support to another. Does this happen to you?. Moving from one support to another can be difficult, require...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Hohem iSteady V2 gimbal review – a smooth operator

REVIEW – Smartphone cameras have become phenomenally good in the last few years, but no amount of optical image stabilization or digital trickery can match a good gimbal (yet). So is the Hohem iSteady V2 gimbal a good gimbal? I took it through it’s paces and will now break it down in review format, as per the usual.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Withings pulse HR review: A simple fitness tracker with a 20-day battery life

Some fitness trackers can feel like they have come from the props department of a Sci-Fi drama; big screens, chunky straps and more features than most buyers ever plan to use.The Withings pulse HR is a step in the opposite direction. It’s a fitness tracker that is compact, simple and subtly designed, only displaying the essentials and as a result offers a huge 20-day battery life.The pulse HR tracks steps, running, cycling, swimming and 30 other activities, along with sleep, and all data is fed back to the ever-impressive Health Mate smartphone app. There’s also a simple notifications system, waterproofing,...
ELECTRONICS
telecoms.com

Google launches a more flexible iteration of its cloud portfolio

Google Distributed Cloud is a collection of hardware, software and services that aren’t restricted to the public cloud. The thinking seems to be to offer Google Cloud goodness to companies hesitant to go all-in on the public cloud, which seems sensible. In his blog announcing the development Google GM and VP of Product for IaaS, Sachin Gupta, was keep to empathise with organizations that can’t or won’t move their entire workloads to the public cloud for whatever reason.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

Adobe Media Encoder explained

If you have exported a video using Adobe Premiere Pro or Adobe After Effects, you have used Adobe Media Encoder. Surprising right? The application serves as the primary encoding engine for Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, Adobe Character Animator and Adobe Prelude. Additionally, Adobe Media Encoder can...
SOFTWARE
KTEN.com

DJI RELEASES ITS NEW GIMBAL, THE OM 5: HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO THE OM4?

Originally Posted On: https://www.drdrone.ca/blogs/drone-news-drone-help-blog/dji-releases-its-new-gimbal-the-osmo-mobile-5-how-does-it-compare-to-the-om4 DJI has just come out with the newest model in its line of smartphone gimbals, the Osmo Mobile 5. The Osmo Mobile 5 revolutionizes the camera prowess of today’s smartphones by eliminating shaky smartphone footage and allowing you to film videos like even the most professional filmmakers. With a compact, foldable design and a built-in extension rod that’s perfect for taking group selfies, the OM 5 is a worthy addition to the Osmo Mobile line.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy