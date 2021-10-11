New Manfrotto Gimbal 300XM: flexible configurations for more creativity

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal... DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal... DJI OM 5 Smartphone 3-Axis... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The DJI Osmo OM5 is the latest version of DJI’s phone gimbal system. If you want to shoot video on your phone, you need a gimbal. This motor-controlled holder keeps your phone steady as you bounce around. The OM5 creates smooth, gently panning video that looks much, much better than handheld. There isn’t a lot here to persuade owners of previous DJI OM models to upgrade, though, unless they have an urgent need for the selfie-stick style extension that puts the phone at a longer distance from you. But for those who haven’t used a gimbal before, it is an eye-opening experience, making your videos much smoother, easier to watch, and just nicer, while also adding a range of new features and shooting modes.

