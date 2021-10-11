CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Matt Damon and Adam Driver fight it out in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’

By Mick LaSalle
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom its first minutes, “The Last Duel” establishes itself as extraordinary. Two men are jousting — galloping toward each other on horseback, each wearing armor, each holding a shield and a lance, and each intending to impale the other. Such scenes are a cliche of every medieval epic, except that this time, you can feel it, the velocity of the horses, the bracing for impact, the danger and madness of the act.

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Last Duel Clip Has Jodie Comer Confronting Matt Damon

Matt Damon is confronted by Jodie Comer in a new clip from director Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama, The Last Duel. The footage gives us just a hint of the powerful, intense performances that will no doubt elevate the movie, and are likely to garner much attention come awards season.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

Jodie Comer felt relaxed working with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel

Jodie Comer felt at ease working with Sir Ridley Scott on 'The Last Duel'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the historical drama that has been helmed by the 'Gladiator' filmmaker and revealed she was relaxed on set because the director had a lot of faith in her. Thank you for...
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Nicole Holofcener and Jodie Comer want to tell the truth behind ‘The Last Duel’

When Nicole Holofcener got an email out of the blue from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck asking if she wanted to write a screenplay about France’s last legally sanctioned duel, she recalls thinking, “A sword-fight movie? Me?”. “I really thought they were kidding,” Holofcener told The Chronicle by phone from...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Alex Lawther
InsideHook

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Were Originally Supposed to Kiss in “The Last Duel”

To be completely honest with you, I don’t really know what the difference is between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. While I am aware on an intellectual level that they are technically two individual human beings, they occupy the same space in my brain, along with fellow Masshole Mark Wahlberg. If you asked me to close my eyes and picture any one of these men, my mind would produce the same nondescript, scruffy white guy from Boston — which is what all of them are. In fact, the only proof I have that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are not, in fact, the same person, is their well-documented habit of starring in the same films together, such as the forthcoming period drama, The Last Duel, in which the two doppelgängers were originally supposed to share their very first on screen kiss.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Men take center stage in Ridley Scott’s new ‘The Last Duel’

In the Middle Ages, women — even before Harvey, R. Kelly, Raniere, Cosby, etc. — were treated badly. Like lousy. Comes now Ridley Scott’s newie movie “The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver dueling over Jodie Comer. Damon: “In those days women were not seen as people....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Clip Flaunts Ridley Scott’s Grandiose Epic

An extended clip for The Last Duel dropped Tuesday, showing that audiences are in for an epic tale, which only Ridley Scott could deliver with such grandiose storytelling. The nearly five-minute look at the 20th Century Studios film shows 14th century knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his former squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) preparing for a fight to the death. The duel takes place after Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of rape. While the two men are getting dressed and having their elaborate armor affixed to their bodies, a man stands in the middle of an arena,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenerdstash.com

Fox Releases New Extended Clip for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

Today, 20th Century Fox released an extended clip for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The clip is nearly 5 minutes long and begins with Marguerite de Carrouges standing stoically as servants dress her. As she stares contemplatively out the window, the scene fades to a fantastical arena, where crowds have gathered to watch knight Jean de Carrouges and former squire Jacques Le Gris fight to the death. The clip then shows Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, and Gris, played by Adam Driver, preparing for battle as armor is fixed onto their bodies. Finally, The Last Duel clip ends as the two men ascend their horses and charge towards each other.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Matt Damon kissing scene cut from ‘The Last Duel’

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie, “The Last Duel,” takes place in 1300s France, but the actors admitted that not everything will be historically accurate. The pals revealed in a new interview that Damon, 51, was supposed to kiss Affleck, 49, in a scene from the highly anticipated film. Instead, director Ridley Scott had Damon kneel before his friend and co-star.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer present the new Ridley Scott movie

October 14 will arrive in our rooms The Last Duel, the latest effort of Ridley Scott. Played by the Oscar winner Matt Damon, from the two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Story of a marriage, BlacKkKlansman), by the Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy – Hero for Game) and the two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel genius), the film brings the book by Eric Jager The Last Duel – The Last Duel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Escapist Magazine

The Last Duel Review – Ridley Scott Is Still Sharp

Darren Mooney reviews The Last Duel, describing the movie as having some pacing issues in its first third, but a compelling and incisive study of how “truth” is often shaped by vanity, ego… and power. The Last Duel releases in theaters on October 15, 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener on ‘The Last Duel’ and Using the 'Rashomon' Storytelling Device

With Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener about making the fantastic movie. Written by Damon, Holofcener, and Ben Affleck, The Last Duel is based on the true story of France's last sanctioned duel. The film follows the story of Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who ultimately become bitter rivals after Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is attacked by Le Gris; when she accuses Le Gris in public, Carrouges steps forward to defend his wife's honor against his friend via trial by combat, a fight that will only be resolved in death. Ben Affleck plays Pierre d'Alençon, who is friends with Jacques Le Gris and has little respect for Jean de Carrouges.
COMBAT SPORTS
CultureMap Dallas

Shifting viewpoints make for compelling story in Matt Damon-led The Last Duel

It’s easy to forget now, but when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting in 1997, neither actor was well-known. Both had had supporting roles in a previous films, but their shared Oscar for Best Original Screenplay gave them the boost they needed, and now it’s difficult to think of them as anything but huge movie stars. Their collective skills are brought together again in a wholly unexpected way in The Last Duel.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Last Duel’

With “The Last Duel,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reunited for their first produced screenplay since winning Oscars for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. The medieval drama from director Ridley Scott focuses on the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, where Jean de Carrouges (Damon) battled Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after Le Gris raped de Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). (Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.) Here’s how to watch “The Last Duel” and what to know about when “The Last Duel” will be available to stream online. Where can you watch ‘The Last Duel’? Released...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

George Clooney puts Ben Affleck back in the Oscars conversation with ‘The Tender Bar’

The last time George Clooney and Ben Affleck worked together on a project, the result was “Argo.” It won them both Oscars as producers when the 2012 drama steamrolled to a Best Picture victory at the 85th annual Academy Awards. But now, nine years, the two Hollywood icons have teamed up on something new, and with a new dynamic: an adaptation of the best-selling memoir “The Tender Bar,” in which Affleck stars and Clooney directs.  “It’s been a long few years and it’s been pretty divisive and pretty mean-spirited, in general, for all of us. I’ve been part of it; I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy