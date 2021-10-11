Review: Matt Damon and Adam Driver fight it out in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’
From its first minutes, “The Last Duel” establishes itself as extraordinary. Two men are jousting — galloping toward each other on horseback, each wearing armor, each holding a shield and a lance, and each intending to impale the other. Such scenes are a cliche of every medieval epic, except that this time, you can feel it, the velocity of the horses, the bracing for impact, the danger and madness of the act.datebook.sfchronicle.com
