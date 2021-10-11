Midseason report: 10 figures that tell the story of Bowling Green's football season

BOWLING GREEN — We’re officially at the midpoint of the college football season, and when it comes to Bowling Green State University’s program, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows have been experienced.

The Falcons are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mid-American Conference entering the second half of their schedule. An All-MAC slate remains with trips to Northern Illinois, Buffalo, and Miami and home contests against Eastern Michigan, Toledo, and Ohio.

Their season includes wins against Murray State and Minnesota, and losses to Tennessee, South Alabama, Kent State, and Akron.

Head coach Scot Loeffler said his team is currently par for the course in terms of growing and developing.

“Exactly what we said at the beginning,” Loeffler said at Monday’s news conference. “We said we’re going to be up and down at times because of our youth. We do still have some holes. We’re going to be much better. You’re going to see the good, you’re going to see the bad, you’re going to see the ugly. We’re going to be an up-and-down team. I told several people at the beginning of the year we’re going to win games we’re not supposed to and we’re going to lose some games that we’re not supposed to.”

Lets look at 10 stats and facts around BGSU’s 2021 football season through the midpoint.

166.7

BGSU’s pass defense has been elite this season, ranking ninth in FBS with 166.7 passing yards per game allowed. The unit of Ferguson, Devin Taylor, Sy Dabney, and Jordan Anderson, among others, has kept talented QBs at bay. The secondary limited Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan to 59 yards on 5 of 14 passing with two fourth-quarter interceptions, and Tennessee’s Joe Milton to 140 yards and one touchdown in their two Power Five games.

6

Through the first half, six Bowling Green players have earned a MAC East Player of the Week recognition, which is the first time that more than three BG players earned such honors since 2016, when Falcons players gathered five honors. Zero players were named MAC Players of the Week in 2018 or 2020, and three players were recognized as such in 2019.

■ Linebacker Darren Anders earned Defensive Player of the Week after registering 14 tackles Week 1 at Tennessee.

■ Quarterback Matt McDonald earned Offensive Player of the Week after posting a career high in passing yards against South Alabama.

■ McDonald, linebacker Brock Horne, and punter Matt Naranjo swept awards for offense, defense, and special teams after the team’s upset at Minnesota.

■ Place-kicker Nate Needham earned Special Teams Player of the Week after booting a career-long and MAC-best 52-yard field goal at Kent State.

16.0

The defense has totaled 16.0 sacks, which is the second-most the program has notched through six games dating back to 2000.

Karl Brooks paces the team with four sacks, followed by Walter Haire’s 2½, and Anders and Davon Ferguson’s two sacks apiece. The best effort getting to the quarterback was against Minnesota. The Falcons registered four sacks in that contest for a loss of 37 yards.

23.2

McDonald leads the MAC with 23.2 passing completions per game. That total is good for 14th in the NCAA. He is second in the MAC in total passing yards (1,406) and yards per game (234.3), and he is third in completion percentage (65.3). On the down side, however, he has thrown six interceptions, which is tied for the most in the MAC with Northern Illinois’ Rocky Lombardi.

A majority of his completions (73) and touchdowns (four) have come in the second half. BGSU only had one passing touchdown all of last season.

31 percent

Bowling Green has been slightly better on third down this season, but not by much. BGSU is 119th in the NCAA with a 31-percent conversion rate on third down. The Falcons are 26 for 84 in such situations.

That’s a slight increase from 26 percent (17-for-65) last season.

Three times this season, Bowling Green has finished game with two third-down conversions.

71

Bowling Green has 71 players on its roster who graduated from high school in either 2020 or 2021. That figure is third-highest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

There have been times where youth and inexperience has shown, and there have been times, such as in the Minnesota upset, were Bowling Green has shown tremendous resolve and have handled circumstances like the team it can be. Loeffler has said multiple times the team needs to “get old,” and his program cannot do that in terms of football growth overnight. There has been a gradual improvement in eliminating consistent mistakes, but every so often that youth has shown.

89-56

Bowling Green has been outscored by an 89-56 margin in the second half, which includes a 34-14 deficit in the fourth quarter. In the first half of games this season, BGSU has been outscored by a much slimmer 53-50 margin.

The Falcons have been close or winning at halftime in each of their four losses: down 14-6 at Tennessee, up 8-6 on South Alabama, down 13-6 at Kent State, and up 13-7 against Akron.

129th of 130

BGSU’s rushing attack escaped the basement with a decent performance against Akron, but the team is second-to-last in FBS with 57.2 rushing yards per game. Mississippi State is averaging one yard fewer.

Bowling Green is also averaging an FBS-worst 2.02 yards per carry. The backfield has been a bit banged up, as Terion Stewart has missed the past three games, and Taron Keith was injured against Akron. True freshman Jaison Patterson has stepped in as the team’s starting running back in Stewart’s absence. He is posting 3.7 yards per carry and 33.17 per game.

The team has rushed for five touchdowns this season, but McDonald has accounted for three of those.

100 percent

Needham is a 9 of 9 on field goal attempts this season, including 4 of 4 from 40 to 49 yards and 2 of 2 from 50-plus yards. He went 2-for-2, including a 50-yarder, against Tennessee. His season long is 52 yards against Kent State.

BGSU has 10 touchdowns this season compared to the nine field goals.

1-5

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Bowling Green is expected to go 1-5 the rest of the way based on probability.

The only game remaining where BGSU is given at least a 50 percent chance of winning is their season finale against Ohio, where they are given a 56.1 percent chance.

The FPI believes BGSU’s next-best odds of winning is Oct. 23 at Eastern Michigan. BGSU is given a 19.7 percent chance against the Eagles. For those concerned, BGSU has 11.4 percent odds of defeating Toledo, per the FPI.

First Published October 11, 2021, 10:34pm