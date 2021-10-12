CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville woman acquitted in aggravated assault case

The Times
10 days ago
 10 days ago
A Gainesville woman was acquitted by a Hall County jury last week in a 2017 shooting case, according to court documents.

Leondra Shenell Williams was found not guilty on both counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident Nov. 6, 2017, on Mill Street in Gainesville.

Williams was accused of shooting at two people, and both were treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The case headed to trial last week in Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin’s court, and the jury returned its verdict late Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Defense attorney James Rogers did not return multiple calls for comment following the verdict.

