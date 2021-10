The government is threatening to stop granting visas to entire countries if they are “not cooperating” with attempted deportations from the UK.Proposals contained in amendments to the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill would allow Priti Patel to slow or suspend visa services, or increase charges, based on her “opinion” and any matters she “considers appropriate”.Campaigners branded the powers “simply oppressive” amid concerns that they could spark tit-for-tat diplomatic retaliation affecting British citizens wanting to travel for work, holidays or to see family.The law, being added to the bill more than three months after it was published, would apply to failed...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO