Chargers continue to build strong resume after another win
Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are leading the AFC West while building an impressive early-season resume. The Bolts' 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was their third fourth-quarter comeback against a team that made the playoffs last season. At 4-1, Los Angeles has a one-game lead over Denver and Las Vegas along with a two-game cushion over defending AFC champion Kansas City, including a victory over the Chiefs in Week 3.www.dailyherald.com
