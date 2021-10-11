John L. Habluetzel
John L. Habluetzel, 85, of Wamego, Kansas passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Manhattan following a short illness. He was born on his family farm near Riley, Kansas on January 1, 1936, the son of John M. and Alberta (White) Habluetzel. He had lived in Wamego since moving with his family in 1943. John attended Wamego schools, graduating from Wamego High School in the class of 1953. He married Juanita L. (Kohler) Lamkin in Wamego on April 2, 1970. She survives of the home.jcpost.com
