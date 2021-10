GODFREY — The Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel is back, but will be a little different than in previous years. Due to the pandemic, it will not be held at Lewis & Clark Community College. This year’s location is 96 Northport Drive, Alton, IL in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building across from Sherwin-Williams. The dates for this year’s shopping experience will be November 4, 5 & 6th with shopping hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days.

GODFREY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO