The text messages, received in recent days by a Seattle-area refugee resettlement agency, are becoming increasingly desperate. As the United States' withdrawal and evacuation of Afghanistan progresses — there are fewer than 100 U.S. citizens remaining in the country, according to the State Department — there are still thousands stuck in the country who helped or worked for American forces and organizations over the years and now fear for their safety.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO