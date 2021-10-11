Two hurt in weekend Sanibel Causeway shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hurt in a Saturday night shooting on the Sanibel Causeway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. The incident happened near Island B.

According to 2019 FBI data, there’s 74% less overall crime in Sanibel compared to the national average. When it comes to violent crime there’s 89% less.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting or if law enforcement is honing in on a suspect. LCSO cited the incident as an active investigation and didn’t release an official report.