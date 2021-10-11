Is this Philip Tomasino’s year?
I went into Bridgestone Arena Saturday with the hopes of seeing my two favorite Nashville Predators prospects, Philip Tomasino and Egor Afanasyev, playing some hockey. However, although Tomasino played, Afanasyev was scratched. And, while this isn’t a clear indication of who’s going to make the opening night roster, it certainly seems that the Predators staff wants to get as many looks at Tomasino as possible before the final roster decisions are made.www.chatsports.com
