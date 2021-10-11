Ka‘ū Man Arrested for Spree of Property Crimes
Hawai‘i Island police have charged a 28-year-old Ka‘ū man in connection with several property crimes stemming from incidents in Ocean View on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. At 2:35 p.m., police were first called to a report of a shoplifter from a business establishment in the 92-8600 block of Lotus Blossom Lane in Ocean View. The suspect, an unidentified man, left the business with merchandise valued in excess of $6 prior to the arrival of police.bigislandnow.com
Comments / 0