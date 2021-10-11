CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Choose Your Main in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon All-Star Brawl has a roster of 20 iconic characters to choose from like Spongebob Squarepants, Reptar from Rugrats, and Aang from Avatar the Last Airbender, but who do you choose to be your main fighter? Categorized by fighting style we help you choose your main for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the latest platform fighter from Slap City developer, Ludosity.

www.ign.com

Related
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
criticalhit.net

Three Series to Binge After Watching Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock (or worse still, without an internet connection), you have at least heard about Squid Game. This Korean-language series about a deadly game show with a massive prize is insanely popular all over the world, to the point where a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over massively increased internet traffic. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that the script and the actors don’t follow the expected “Hollywood recipe”, which has struck a chord with so many people that they are willing to watch the series with subtitles or dubbed.
TV SERIES
waytoomany.games

Review – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

A Super Smash Bros. clone featuring Nickelodeon characters from our childhood. We’ve all been bizarrely looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for a while, thanks to its outrageous premise. Come think of it, that was the natural progression after Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, making a Smash clone after making a Mario Kart. I just never thought any studio would end up making it. Now it’s time to find out if the months of anticipation leading to this game’s release were worth the unusual hype for a low-budget game like this.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Toph moveset guide – How to play Toph in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The blind badass earthbender Toph is dealing out damage to all her foes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and is a top-tier character for many. With her strong recovery moves and fantastic combo potential, Toph is certainly someone you should master in the game. Here’s a breakdown of her moveset. Light...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spongebob Squarepants#The Last Airbender
IGN

Star Wars Game Announcement Teased for December - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Disney and Lucasfilm have teased a Star Wars video game announcement for December as part of a publishing campaign that will reveal new Star Wars products every Tuesday for the rest of the year. As announced in an article on the official Star Wars website, the companies have launched their "Bring Home the Bounty" campaign, which will see "new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more" revealed on a weekly basis from now until the end of December. We're days away from another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview at DC FanDome, but it looks like Rocksteady is starting up a good old-fashioned ARG ahead of time. The official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account shared the phone number (310) 564-7047. Don't worry, IGN tested it out and you won't be dialing some poor random person's number like what happened during Squid Game. While not included in the upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will receive a post-launch patch with a new mode that vaguely sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing called Island Sanctuary. In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida shared more details about this upcoming mode and what you can and can't do. Details for the Island Sanctuary mode remain sparse, especially since it's not planned to be released until after the Endwalker expansion is released in November. But we did know that you can tend to animals and crops similar to a farming sim. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Nickelodeon’s ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Aims to Introduce the Series to a Younger Audience

The Star Trek franchise is among the most venerable of all 20th century entertainment properties. Having already birthed nine TV series and 13 feature films since its initially short-lived debut run in the 1960s, the thinking person’s space opera has mapped out the furthest reaches of the galaxy and all points in between. But now, it is prepared to boldly breach a demographic that it has not specifically attempted to tap before: kids. Driven by showrunners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, as well as director Ben Hibon, Nickelodeon’s animated “Star Trek: Prodigy” will introduce a fresh cast of protagonists, as well...
TV SERIES
IGN

Exclusive: Stranger Things’ Hopper and Eleven Magic: The Gathering Cards Revealed

IGN is excited to share an exclusive sneak peak at two cards from Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Stranger Things Secret Lair set: Chief Jim Hopper and Eleven, The Mage. Hopper and Eleven are both legendary creatures, each with the “Friends Forever” ability, which allows you to use them partnered with one another to simultaneously lead a Commander deck. Here’s what they look like:
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Netflix Says ‘Squid Game’ Is Its Biggest-Ever Series Launch

“Squid Game” is officially the most popular TV show in its initial debut that Netflix has ever released, according to the company. The streamer said Tuesday that the ultraviolent Korean drama has been sampled by 111 million members since its Sept. 17 premiere worldwide, over the span of just 25 days. That means “Squid Game” has been viewed by more people in its initial month of release than the previous No. 1 holder, “Bridgerton,” which Netflix said had been selected to watch by 82 million households in the first 28 days of release. A big caveat: The proprietary metric that Netflix is using...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Plans NFT Debut With $20 ‘Masked Singer’ Collectibles

Fox’s plans in the digital collectibles space are beginning to get a little clearer. The broadcast network will launch its first set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Wednesday, tied to its celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer. The company will also launch a marketplace and community in which users can buy, sell or trade Masked Singer NFTs, which it is calling The MaskVerse. Users will be able to claim a free NFT of the show’s mascot “Miss Masky,” with the company set to release “Mask Packs” throughout the season, which collectors can buy and open. The packs will cost $20 and contain three...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Injustice Animated Movie Review

This is a spoiler-free advance review of Injustice, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It's not hard to understand the appeal of DC's Injustice: Gods Among Us franchise. The original 2013 game introduced a fascinating alternate reality scenario where Superman snaps and becomes the tyrannical ruler of Earth, forcing Batman to spearhead an underground resistance. That premise has been greatly expanded upon through DC's many Injustice prequel comics and the 2017 sequel game. It's totally unsurprising to see the franchise expand into the animated movie realm. What is surprising, however, is how poorly that winning premise fares in the transition.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Olaf Presents - Official Trailer

In Olaf Presents, Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique "retelling" of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing. Olaf Presents launches on November 12 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Side Quests

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Side Quests available in the game, including Yaran Stories and Treasure Hunts, as well as what rewards they give and how to complete them. There are two types of Side Quests in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy: How The Combat Works

Guardians of the Galaxy does plenty to help ease you into your adventure early on, but there's still a lot to get to grips with when it comes to fighting as Star-Lord and the rest of the crew. Here's everything you need to know about how the combat works in Guardians of the Galaxy, from how to make the most of the team in battle and what perks to focus on.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

UNO: The Call Of Yara - Official Launch Trailer

The Call of Yara, the latest DLC for the Uno video game, is available now. In The Call of Yara, players can experience the UNO game in an immersive environment with a vibrant Yara-inspired board and menu, exclusive themed-cards, and immersive audio soundtrack. After drawing seven cards and 300 Pesos at the beginning of each game, players collect 100 Pesos at the beginning of every turn they can spend to hire the services of Libertad legends. Each character affects the gameplay differently, so players must spend their Pesos strategically to unlock different services. Additionally, a new card is introduced in The Call of Yara called the UNO: The Guerrilla Recorder card. When this risky card is played, each player's wallet is randomly affected - they may gain hundreds of Pesos to hire the services of Guerrilla legends or lose them all. The Call of Yara is now available to purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Stadia. The Call of Yara will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unique Bows

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Unique Bows, including where to find them, how to get them, and whether they're improvements over the original versions. Bows are one of the most unique weapon categories in the game, having low...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: With ‘Cake’ Season 5 Underway, It’s Time to Succumb to its Rewarding Surprises

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Treated as the "End of a Franchise" - IGN NOW

Tom Holland says he's looking at Spider-Man: No Way Home as the "end of a franchise." The Spider-Man actor spoke with EW, where he said if his run of solo Spider-Man films were to continue, they would look a lot different than the three he's starred in so far. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland said. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."
MOVIES

