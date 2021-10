Humans have been putting value on the sundry baubles and items that make up our world since the beginning of time. We put value on land, on water, on animals, and, of course, on those little glittering things we call precious metals. Everyone knows gold and silver, but even the likes of platinum and palladium have made names for themselves as some of the most valuable pieces of earth in the world. Since the US formally terminated the Gold Standard in 1971, the value of these metals has only risen. In 1971 the price of gold was $35 per ounce. Adjusting for inflation, that’s about $295.86 per ounce in today’s money. As you can see on the chart above, it’s gone up considerably since then. But even with such high numbers, is the precious metal market one worth investing in?

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO