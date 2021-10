The fall IPO season continues to ramp up as another innovative tech company prepares to make its public debut today. Launched in 2011, GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a web platform that provides tools to DevOps professionals to contribute to and share each other’s projects. If you instantly thought of the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-owned GitHub when you read the last sentence, it’s because the two platforms are very similar. GitLab will trade on the Nasdaq under the trading symbol GTLB. According to a statement released by the company, the GTLB stock IPO will consist of 10.4 million shares of Class A common stock available for purchase, set at the price point of $77 each.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO