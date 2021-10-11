Outrage and action following Gifted & Talented announcement

Mayor de Blasio announced a plan on Friday to phase out the Gifted & Talented program from New York City public schools, sparking outrage and debate across the boroughs. The controversial program tested incoming kindergarteners to identify “gifted and talented” students and set them on an accelerated learning track. The current cohort of first to fifth graders will finish out the program but Mayor de Blasio said it will be overhauled with a new plan, Brilliant NYC, which will offer accelerated learning options to students later on in elementary school.