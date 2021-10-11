3 Key Islanders Needed for a Successful Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long wait is nearly over as the Florida Panthers return to the ice for their season opener on Thursday. This season is a normal one after the last two seasons were altered by the global pandemic. Eighty-two games, full travel, playing every other team, just like it used to be. The Panthers are one of the favorites this year to compete for the Stanley Cup. There is a good reason why so many people are so high on Joel Quenneville’s team. Start with him and his three Stanley Cups as an NHL head coach. Coach Q is second all-time...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO