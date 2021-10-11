CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Key Islanders Needed for a Successful Season

By Jon Zella
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders have one of their deepest offensive lineups in years, even after losing Jordan Eberle to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. Anders Lee’s return from injury, Zach Parise bolstering the third line, Kyle Palmieri’s long-term commitment, and Brock Nelson’s quiet and consistent play have the Islanders pointing in the right direction on offense. On defense, a lot of attention has been paid to the first pair of Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, along with newly signed veteran Zdeno Chara.

