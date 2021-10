Kenyan police on Thursday arrested the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that has shocked her home country and the world of athletics. Emmanuel Rotich was nabbed in the coastal city of Mombasa over the death of the 25-year-old double world championships medallist and Olympian, who has been hailed as a rising star cut short in her prime. "He is in custody and he was arrested while fleeing," George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations, told AFP, as police issued pictures of the suspect in handcuffs. Kinoti said Rotich was expected to appear in court on Friday, adding: "He will face charges once investigations are completed."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO