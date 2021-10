Welcome to the 130th season of Iowa State Football!. It is hard to believe that it has been nearly two years since Cyclone fans were able to tailgate and experience the excitement of a sold-out MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium. Our staff is thrilled to reopen the tailgating parking lots and stadium to our loyal fans, as it has simply been too long since we were able to come together and enjoy the pageantry of Cyclone Football.