Is this possible to control/open smartphone features like maps, call, music etc from voice assistant on Amazfit watches? For instance, i want google maps on my android phone to navigate me to home by using alexa voice on watch. E.g: i say "alexa take me home" and it will open google maps on phone and navigate to home. Or i say "alexa play music on my phone" or "alexa call mike" it will call mike on phone etc. Assuming that watch doesnt have standalone navigation and play music features. Controlling these features on phone using alexa voice on smartwatch would be amazing really (i think wear os watches can do it, not sure though?). I believe this can be achieved via watch's companion app on phone if implemented? Many thanks all.

