LTE Model will work abroad if I bought it from specific country?

Protect what you love in any setting with the AIOTO GO AI-powered security camera. Powered by 4G LTE mobile connectivity, this smart camera doesn’t need Wi-Fi or electrical outlets. Instead, it includes a SIM card, enabling you to monitor your home, boat, farm, campsite, and more—even if your property is in a derelict setting. In fact, this AI-powered security camera requires a simple setup and is 100% wire-free. Moreover, the AIOTO GO can run for up to 2 months on a single charge thanks to the 6,400 mAh battery and innovative power-saving technology. Or install the weather-resistant solar panel for additional power. Furthermore, this camera records videos in Full HD 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second for clear quality. It even captures the tiniest details in low-light conditions. Finally, the 2-way communication design allows you to talk with guests or warn off intruders, whether or not you’re home.

