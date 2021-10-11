CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LTE Model will work abroad if I bought it from specific country?

 4 days ago

Hey guys, recently went to the states and I was really interested on bringing in a GW4 LTE Model, since where I live they don’t sell this model. My worrie here is if I’ll be able to activate local carrier plans even if the watch is an USA Model. C.

Hot Hardware

Study Warns Android Phones From Samsung, Xiaomi And Others Are Spying On Users

Everyone who uses an Android phone has probably had some security-conscious acquaintance ask, "don't you know how much data your phone is harvesting?" Most of us shrug it off as one of the unavoidable circumstances of modern life: you want a smartphone, you deal with data harvesting. Still, some folks aren't so willing to make that sacrifice.
Android Police

I was excited for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, but then I actually bought one

"Wow! Is that a flipping phone?!" is one of the many exclamations I have heard whenever I've used my Galaxy Z Flip3 in public — “Is that an Apple?” was also one of them. It's quite a marvel, almost too good to be true, and it really is a commendable attempt from Samsung at democratizing the foldable form factor. I had to try one for myself, and it was only when I did that I realized it might not be as practical as it seems.
Gadget Flow

AIOTO GO AI-powered security camera uses 4G LTE mobile connectivity to work anywhere

Protect what you love in any setting with the AIOTO GO AI-powered security camera. Powered by 4G LTE mobile connectivity, this smart camera doesn’t need Wi-Fi or electrical outlets. Instead, it includes a SIM card, enabling you to monitor your home, boat, farm, campsite, and more—even if your property is in a derelict setting. In fact, this AI-powered security camera requires a simple setup and is 100% wire-free. Moreover, the AIOTO GO can run for up to 2 months on a single charge thanks to the 6,400 mAh battery and innovative power-saving technology. Or install the weather-resistant solar panel for additional power. Furthermore, this camera records videos in Full HD 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second for clear quality. It even captures the tiniest details in low-light conditions. Finally, the 2-way communication design allows you to talk with guests or warn off intruders, whether or not you’re home.
archiproducts.com

Framery Solves Hybrid Work Model Needs

06/10/2021 - On occasion of NeoCon, Framery presents the new Framery One, the world’s first digitally connected phone booth. The futureproof pod will be on display at Framery’s booth, #7-7078, at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago. “With a majority of companies across the world adopting the hybrid work model, it...
bitcoinist.com

How I Bought My First Virtual Land NFT

The future of the metaverse isn’t just about gaming. It’s about virtual land that you can truly call your own, which is made possible by Next Earth, the NFT-based replica of Earth. The metaverse is essentially a shared, interconnected virtual world that really does exist just beyond our screens. And...
cgmagonline.com

JLab Launches New Headset, Specific for Working From Home

JLab’s upcoming addition considers the changes to current work settings with its unique features. JLab, leading audio company and number one true wireless brand in the US, today announces its first product in the Work Category, the GO Work headset. Designed as the company recognised that whether working from home, an office, or on the road, a quality headset is a must, it provides users with multipoint connectivity for devices and brings JLab’s signature accessibly priced innovation to a new category focused on productivity. Typical of JLab products, the GO Work is equipped with technology and features available for a very affordable price of £49.99/ €59.99/ $49.99 from Argos, and coming soon at other retailers in the UK and Ireland. BestBuy and Amazon stock in the USA.
xda-developers

Download Moga Mod apk and experience the benefits

If you are interested in PUBG mode, which is basically the mod for the famous playerunknowns battlegrounds game, then you would like to download Moga APK. This is not the normal mod you would download for your mobile; This is the original one for your PC which is free. With the help of which you can easily download PUBG mode and get some amazing features in PUBG game for free. Before downloading the PUBG MOD APK You must understand what the Pubg Mod APK really is, so take your time and read it thoroughly.
xda-developers

Why isn't possible to use LTE functionality of a galaxy watch 4 globally?

I want to purchase a GW4 classic LTE from usa and use it in India. I understood that it should be possible because the hardware should remain same irrespective of the region/country?. This is so with smartphones also because a samsung phone will be compatible with mobile carriers globally. Region...
xda-developers

Realme unveils Realme GT Neo 2, Realme UI 3.0, and 4K Google TV Stick

Realme today unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 is a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in March this year. Meanwhile, the Realme TV Stick is the first streaming stick to launch with the new Google TV UI since Google’s Chromecast with Google TV.
whathifi.com

Apple AirPods Pro models bought in 2019 receive extended warranty coverage until October 2022

Apple has quietly extended the length of its AirPods Pro Service Program by another year, now offering three years of coverage compared to the original two-year period. Introduced in October 2020, the program was created to address AirPods Pro issues that can cause them to produce crackling or static, in addition to covering active noise cancelling (ANC) issues.
xda-developers

Save £40.00 on The HUAWEI Display 23.8”

While HUAWEI offers a variety of displays, some aimed at gamers and some made for creators, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″ is designed to be an affordable and practical monitor. Featuring a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a great viewing experience for productivity and casual computer use. Currently, the HUAWEI Display 23.8” is on sale for only £109.99.
xda-developers

Anyone have any issues with the RING app on EU rom?

So since switching to the EU rom, I noticed that I am having issues with the RING app. Not sure how many of you guys have RING cameras and use the RING app, but hoping that someone does. Just curious to know, if you are using it, does your doorbell...
xda-developers

HUAWEI Sound X is Co-engineered with DEVIALET to Deliver Hi-Res Audio

An exciting new speaker for music lovers hits the market in the form of the HUAWEI Sound X. This compact speaker is able to produce amazing sound quality, with the build of a small capsule. With smart controls, dual woofers, and certified Hi-rez audio, you can fill the room with music. This speaker takes full advantage of the HUAWEI Sound algorithm to produce stunning surround sound.
xda-developers

backup and restore

For various reasons I have had to reset already couple of times my GW4 and i find it very frustrating that the backup solution is only partial - the watch backs up (apparently to google and not to samsung cloud) only some settings, messages etc but not the apps, so each time I have to start from zero with reinstalling all my apps.
xda-developers

These are some of the screen protectors T-Mobile will sell for the Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 series might be the most leaked new phones ever, and now we know some of the screen protectors T-Mobile will sell for them. According to our sources, T-Mobile will sell their own GoTo brand of screen protectors for the upcoming Pixel 6 line, likely alongside other brands. The Pixel 6 will get a tempered glass screen protector while the Pro will only get a roll-on.
xda-developers

Google Clock gets new Material You widget and five clock styles in the latest update

Google officially dropped the stable Android 12 update last week. While the official Android 12 software won’t roll out to Pixel devices for the next few weeks, Google continues to update its first-party apps with Material You design guidelines. The Google Clock app received a significant redesign with Material You colors alongside the Android 12 Beta 5. The update also included some new widgets that Google originally showed off at Google I/O. But it seems Google has been cooking even more delicious widgets, which it’s now starting to roll out to users, just in time for the launch of the Google Pixel 6.
xda-developers

YouTube Music is now available for some Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches

At I/O 2021 in May, Google confirmed it was working on a YouTube Music app for Wear OS. The company released the app following the Galaxy Watch 4 launch event in August. However, it initially supported the new Wear OS 3 smartwatches from Samsung. Late last month, YouTube started rolling out an update for the app that added support for some Wear OS 2 devices featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100+ chipset. Now, the company is rolling out another update with support for a few Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches.
xda-developers

Hospitality Philips tv help/guidance

I need some assistance if anyone has managed to or if it’s possible updating this or similar TVs (Philips hospitality tv 55HFL5011T/12). by default the tv is running I think Android lollipop and the User interface is not like smart TVs, not able to download new apps because no google play etc, is there a way to add google play to download new apps or update to another android version so the user interface looks like smart tv.
