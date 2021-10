On Tuesday, a pair of first half penalty kicks converted by the Continental High Boys Soccer team helped provide a start to the non league game against Archbold. The Pirate got on the board first with a little over 19 minutes left in the first half when Rhenn Armey put in a penalty kick. Three minutes later it was 2-0 Pirates as Peyton Wilson put in a pass from Andrew Hoeffel. Armey picked up goal #2 for the game and put the Pirates up 3-0 when he put in a pass from Hoeffel. Carson Etter converted a penalty kick with 3:21 left in the half for the Pirates. Pirates 4-0 half.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO