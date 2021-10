The City Council passed a resolution on Monday that will allow the city’s committees and commission to continue meeting online under the terms of Assembly Bill 361. “The City Council finds that the current situation with regard to COVID-19, and particularly the Delta variant, is causing, and will continue to cause, risks to the safety of persons within the City and finds that the City Council, all City subordinate bodies, and all city non-profit corporation Boards and their subordinate bodies shall conduct their meetings with remote participation,” according to the resolution.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO