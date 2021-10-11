CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walpole, MA

Walpole volleyball loses tough Milton match

hometownweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milton defender can’t stop a hard hit ball from Walpole. Last Monday night, the Walpole Timberwolves girls’ volleyball team traveled to Milton looking to pick up their third win of the year. But while they played well enough to win two sets, they needed to win three. So instead, while the team fought hard and went the distance against the Wildcats, in the end, they dropped to 2-8 on the year via a five set (15-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 7-15) loss.

hometownweekly.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Walpole, MA
Walpole, MA
Sports
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Takingg
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy