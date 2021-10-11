Walpole volleyball loses tough Milton match

A Milton defender can’t stop a hard hit ball from Walpole. Last Monday night, the Walpole Timberwolves girls’ volleyball team traveled to Milton looking to pick up their third win of the year. But while they played well enough to win two sets, they needed to win three. So instead, while the team fought hard and went the distance against the Wildcats, in the end, they dropped to 2-8 on the year via a five set (15-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 7-15) loss.