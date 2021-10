The popular, family friendly Safe Trick-or-Treat event and costume contest is returning to downtown Trinidad Friday, Oct. 29. Said First National Bank Vice President and event coordinator Chris Egland, “The Las Animas – Huerfano Counties District Health Department has given us permission to proceed with this project with the caveat that we keep COVID in mind and take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Additionally, we are working with the City of Trinidad and Trinidad Police Department to have portions of Main and Commercial streets closed to traffic during the event to ensure the safety of the trick-or-treaters.”

TRINIDAD, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO