Odessa, TX

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers move up in NJCAA poll

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Odessa College Lady Wrangler volleyball team moved up four spots to No. 13 in this week’s NJCAA rankings which were released Monday.

Odessa College (12-3 overall, 5-2 in WJCAC) is currently on a four-game winning streak which included a win in five sets over rivals Midland College and a sweep over Western Texas College all at home last week.

The Lady Wranglers haven’t lost since their 3-1 defeat to New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, N.M. on Sept. 22.

Odessa College will next face New Mexico Military Institute Wednesday on the road before returning home to face New Mexico Junior College in a rematch Saturday at OC Sports Center.

Florida Southwestern State College (17-2) remains at the top of the poll.

