Restored Elegance of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel

The voco Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake is situated off Highway 101, near downtown Olympia, beautiful surrounding parks, the Washington State Capitol Campus, and top local attractions like the Puget Sound Estuarium, Marathon Park, and the Olympic Flight Museum. The hotel was built in 1965 and sits on 10 acres overlooking Capitol Lake. Complete with several unique meetings spots, a coffee bar, lounge, onsite restaurant, pool, and beautifully manicured lawns perfect for afternoon strolls, guests can access all they need without ever leaving the property. This lodge-style hotel is managed by A-1 Hospitality Group and provides the ideal getaway for families, large groups, and anyone looking for a room with a view.
