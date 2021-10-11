Restored Elegance of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel

Two guys walk into a bar…one is vaxed, the other one goes home. Starting on October 25th, you will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine for indoor dining, drinking and at gyms and events in King County, Washington. Those without proof of vaccine will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. This decision was made to keep communities safe with King County reporting high rates of COVID-19 hospital admissions and fatalities, noted here on the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard. The mandate does not apply to outdoor dining, take-out or grocery stores, and customers can provide proof by showing their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, QR code from the state’s vaccine records or a vaccine record from a healthcare provider.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO