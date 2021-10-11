CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Busy country star Clint Black brings tour to Palladium

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Black considers himself lazy — a rather absurd statement when you consider what he did during the pandemic-fueled year-and-a-half of lockdown. Besides performing on a regular livestream and launching a line of coffee called Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, he hosted “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” a television show where he talks shop with other artists. Country artists Travis Tritt and Brad Paisley have already been guests.

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Smoky Mountain News

Franklin welcomes Clint Black

Country megastar Clint Black will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled “Class of ’89,” reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time.” He followed that with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the 1990s.
FRANKLIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Florida Weekly

CLINT BLACK

CLINT BLACK CONSIDERS HIMSELF LAZY. It’s a rather absurd statement when you consider what he did during the pandemic-fueled year-and-a-half of lockdown. In addition to performing on a regular live stream and launching a line of java called Clint Black Cowboy Coffee available on his website. he pitched and was cleared to host “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” a television show that is a behind-the scenes conversation with two entertainers talking shop (Travis Tritt and Brad Paisley have already guested).
CELEBRITIES
KBOE Radio

CLINT & LISA HARTMAN BLACK ARE CELEBRATING THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY NEXT WEEK

Clint Black and wife Lisa Hartman Black will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on October 20th and they are opening up about the secrets to their long-lasting relationship. “Love is something that you nurture and protect,” Clint tells “People.” “We’ve grown together in our relationship and never apart.”. Clint says...
RELATIONSHIPS
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading to be stop on for KING & COUNTRY's spring tour

READING, Pa. — Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY shared some big news with their fans on Monday. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artists, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be releasing on March 11 their first album of new music in three years. "What Are We Waiting For?" will feature 13 original songs.
READING, PA
AL.com

Country star Reba McEntire heads back to Birmingham on 2022 tour

Reba McEntire returns to Birmingham in 2022 for a show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The country star, 66, is set to perform here on Feb. 24 with opening act Tenille Townes, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced today. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. CT. Prices are $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $150, $200 and $225, plus service charges.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Black
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Lisa Hartman Black
southernillinoisnow.com

Country star trivia

On this day in 2015, a singer from a popular country group announced he was embarking on a solo project, amid rumors that the band was splitting up — rumors that, thankfully, proved false. His sole solo album, The Driver, included Dierks Bentley and Eric Paslay on the title track. Who is it? ANSWER: Lady A‘s Charles Kelley.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Clint Black concert rescheduled for 4th time

AKRON, Ohio – Clint Black’s upcoming concert at the Akron Civic Theatre has been rescheduled again. The new date is Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ticketholders should retain their tickets, which will be honored for the new date. For those who cannot attend, refund requests will expire Tuesday, Oct. 19. Those requesting refunds should contact the point of purchase.
AKRON, OH
News On 6

Watch: Rising Country Music Star Mikayla Lane Performs On 6 In The Morning Ahead Of Her Upcoming Tour

Mikayla Lane is a rising Oklahoma country music star gearing up for her first big tour that will take her to venues across the country. Mikayla joined the 6 In The Morning team on Tuesday for a live performance and to talk with Tess Maune before she heads out for a tour that includes headlining a Saturday night show at Blake Shelton's Ole Red Doghouse in Tishomingo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palladium#Celebrity Duets#Music Row#Clint Black Cowboy Coffee#Taillights#Rca
Indianapolis Recorder

Black Violin: Impossible Tour

Black Violin is lead by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. In the past 12 months, the band has performed for over 100,000 students in the US and Europe, and has partnered with Yamaha and NAMM (National Association of Music Manufactures) to continue supporting music education.
ROCK MUSIC
WKYC

Clint Black concert at the Akron Civic Theater postponed to 2022

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story. Those that were planning on attending this month’s Clint Black concert in Akron will have to wait a few more months. On Tuesday, the Akron Civic Theater announced that the show, originally...
thedowneypatriot.com

Howdy, Downey: Clint Black brings down the house

DOWNEY – Cowboy hats, yee haw’s and great music from country star Clint Black, adorned the Downey Theatre Sunday night, Oct. 3. The show was only the second event at the 51-year-old-theatre since the pandemic closed down public venues last year. Black, who had numerous number one hits in the...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
expressnews.com

Kane Brown, whose 'Blessed & Free Tour' stops in San Antonio on Saturday, is a country music star for a changing country

Listen to the sound of genres crumbling. That’s how esteemed New York Times rock critic Jon Pareles described country music sensation Kane Brown’s new duet collaboration with H.E.R., “Blessed & Free.”. “Is this country? Rock? Trap? R&B?” Pareles wrote in a review earlier this month. Billboard calls Brown part of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Taste of Country

Top 40 Country Songs for October 2021

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's a new No. 1 song on the monthly Taste of Country list of country music's Top 40 songs. In fact, this is the first time this artist has ever topped the chart. The list of Top 40 country songs of October 2021 is compiled...
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

'Cats' tour brings back memories for iconic show's star

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" On opening night of the national tour of “Cats,” Tayler Harris remembers being very nervous. Performing for the first time since COVID-19 closed theaters, she and her castmates couldn’t believe they were back in a theater, singing and dancing, “doing what we were meant to do.”
MOVIES
gratefulweb.com

Periphery's JAKE BOWEN Releases New Album 'The Daily Sun'

The album’s eight songs don't feel like djent-y riffs transposed to synths — they're simple, tightly crafted tunes: "Mirage," a collaboration with Matt Lange, gently weaves clean and distorted guitars into the software shimmer; "Drifter" recalls vintage Postal Service with its ringing keys and throbbing bass; And the title track rides a sequenced keyboard pattern and hazy programming.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy