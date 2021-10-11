Busy country star Clint Black brings tour to Palladium
Clint Black considers himself lazy — a rather absurd statement when you consider what he did during the pandemic-fueled year-and-a-half of lockdown. Besides performing on a regular livestream and launching a line of coffee called Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, he hosted “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” a television show where he talks shop with other artists. Country artists Travis Tritt and Brad Paisley have already been guests.www.youarecurrent.com
Comments / 0