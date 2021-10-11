CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simsbury, CT

Former tobacco field where MLK Jr worked to be preserved

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYQUB_0cO9zwag00

SIMSBURY, Conn. -- A plot of land in Connecticut, once a thriving tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked as a college student in the 1940s, will be protected for its historic and cultural significance to the state's civil rights history.

Last month's finalized sale of the 288-acre parcel of land was announced Friday. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and the town of Simsbury plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16 for the Meadowood site.

Nearly 130 acres of the land will be set aside for recreational access and roughly 120 acres for working farmland. The rest will be saved for future needs of the town of Simsbury while two acres will be kept for historic preservation purposes to tell the history of the property.

“The permanent protection of this historic site, including prime and important farmland soils, is a testament to collaboration among partners at the local, state, and federal level,” Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement. “Together we will ensure that a cornerstone of Connecticut’s agricultural and cultural legacy remains intact.”

In what began as a citizens petition drive, Simsbury voters in May overwhelmingly authorized $2.5 million to purchase the property. Various state agencies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the George Dudley Seymour Trust, individuals and foundations have provided an additional $4 million in funding for the site.

Historians believe King's experiences in Connecticut influenced his decision to become a minister and civil rights leader. He was among a group of students from Atlanta's Morehouse College students who were recruited by tobacco growers in Connecticut to work in the fields so they could earn money for tuition.

“On our way here we saw some things I had never anticipated to see,” King wrote his father in June 1944. “After we passed Washington there was no discrimination at all. The white people here are very nice. We go to any place we want to and sit any where we want to.”

In his later application to Crozer Theological Seminary, King wrote that he made the decision that summer “when I felt an inescapable urge to serve society. In short, I felt a sense of responsibility which I could not escape.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simsbury, CT
Industry
Simsbury, CT
Government
Simsbury, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Washington, CT
Local
Connecticut Industry
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
ABC News

ABC News

422K+
Followers
107K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy