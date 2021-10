There’s certainly no shortage of articles about when and how to refinance. It’s true in this column as well. Whether or not to refinance a mortgage is a good thing or not is less about the actual interest rate and more about the monthly savings compared to the closing costs associated with getting the new mortgage to replace the existing one. When you hear advertisements on the radio or watch a TV commercial, mortgage companies talk about how low rates are and if you currently have a mortgage you should think about refinancing. Fact is that rates have been in their current range for so long that many who could benefit from a refinance have already done so.

