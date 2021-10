By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 477 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 211 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases. There have been 8,665 total hospitalizations and 128,955 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,274. The Health Department says 11 of the newly-reported deaths came from an import of new data into the registration system. Three deaths were in the 25-49 age group, seven were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were in the...

