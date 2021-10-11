CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre-Boulet claimed off waivers by Kraken

theahl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken have claimed forward Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Barre-Boulet, who signed a new three-year contract with the Lightning on July 30, made his NHL debut on Feb. 22, 2021, and skated in 15 games with the Lightning last season, tallying three goals. He also appeared in 10 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, scoring at least one point in each game and totaling eight goals and four assists.

theahl.com

