Intravitreal pegcetacoplan for GA: Phase 3 results of OAKS and DERBY studies

By Lynda Charters
ophthalmologytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Boyer, MD, reports on the use of pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy when administered monthly or every-other-month regimens in the phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies. David Boyer, MD, reported that pegcetacoplan (APL2-103, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), an investigational product to treat geographic atrophy (GA) administered in monthly or every-other-month regimens, was well tolerated by patients in the phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies compared with sham treatment.

#Pharmaceuticals#Gram Positive Bacteria#Grading#Ga#Oaks#Derby#Md#Apellis Pharmaceuticals#Ioi#Intravitrea
