Intravitreal pegcetacoplan for GA: Phase 3 results of OAKS and DERBY studies

Sunir Garg, MD, reports on the risk of presumed infectious endophthalmitis following administration of anti-VEFG injections in correlation with universal masking. Sunir Garg, MD, from Mid Atlantic Retina, The Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, reported that the risk of presumed infectious endophthalmitis following administration of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections does not increase and universal masking (everyone in the room, including the doctor, patient and technician, wear masks) may actually decrease the risk of culture-positive endophthalmitis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO