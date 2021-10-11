Intravitreal pegcetacoplan for GA: Phase 3 results of OAKS and DERBY studies
David Boyer, MD, reports on the use of pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy when administered monthly or every-other-month regimens in the phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies. David Boyer, MD, reported that pegcetacoplan (APL2-103, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), an investigational product to treat geographic atrophy (GA) administered in monthly or every-other-month regimens, was well tolerated by patients in the phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies compared with sham treatment.www.ophthalmologytimes.com
