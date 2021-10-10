Healthy neighborhoods equal a healthy Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids aspires to be a thriving, vibrant city where all residents are able to reach their full potential. In order to reach this goal, we must have healthy neighborhoods. This is why we have chosen to support the work of local nonprofit, Matthew 25. Over the years, we have been encouraged by the continued success of their work. Matthew 25 has proved itself to be an innovative leader in revitalizing Cedar Rapids’ neighborhoods.www.thegazette.com
