CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers Drop Second In a Row, Face Elimination In NLDS

By Rob Sussman
WNCY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA (WTAQ) – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to a 2 games to one deficit in the National League Division...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Atlanta#Ga#Wtaq#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marietta Daily Journal

Brewers bracing for Braves' big bats in NLDS

Right-hander Corbin Burnes gets the task of getting the Brewers back on track, while postseason veteran Charlie Morton gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. The Brewers clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Brewers take Game 1 of NLDS against Braves

MILWAUKEE - Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series. Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Postseason Preview: Power On Display as Brewers Face Braves in NLDS

Despite reaching the playoffs in dramatically different ways, the Brewers (95–67, NL Central champions) and Braves (88–73, NL East champions) look rather alike. Our power rankings give Atlanta the slight edge, but our projections land slightly on the side of Milwaukee. And while the Brewers may have the advantage in record, the Braves had a better run differential. To make matters even tighter, they split their season series, 3–3. Still, our staff predictions, where 26 of 28 folks chose the Brewers, would suggest that this is the most lopsided of the first-round matchups, but I don’t think that captures how close this series is on paper.
MLB
Fox11online.com

Oblique strain to keep Brewers' Suter out of NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain. It's another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.
MLB
kion546.com

Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain. It’s another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title. The Atlanta Braves also released their NLDS roster ahead of Friday’s series opener. The Braves’ bullpen won’t have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez. Atlanta has five starting pitchers on the roster. The Braves also added speedy outfielder Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist who last played in the major leagues for the Dodgers last year.
MLB
chatsports.com

NLDS Game 2 Thread: Braves at Brewers, Dodgers at Giants

The MLB postseason had a full day on Friday, with four games across both leagues, but on Saturday the American League gets a rest. The National League continues with a pair of Game 2 matchups in their divisional series round. First the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB
Kingsport Times-News

NLDS: Braves blank Brewers, knot series at 1

MILWAUKEE — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each...
MLB
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers history in the NLDS

Let’s start off with a bit of a bonus entry. While the League Division Series didn’t start in full until the playoffs expanded in 1994 (and officially happened for the first time in 1995), the template for the division series actually came around in 1981. That season, the season was split in half due to the midseason players strike. As the winners of the second half of the season in the AL East, the Brewers earned their first ever postseason spot that year, and faced the Yankees in a divisional round created just for this season. While the Brewers had the best overall record in the AL East (62-47), the Yankees had home-field advantage due to an agreement made for this postseason, giving the first half winners the right to host the last three games and the second half winners the right to host the first two.
MLB
CBS 58

Few showers possible for Brewers NLDS Game 1

Welcome to gameday! The playoffs are here for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Early Friday morning we saw a round of steady rain and thunderstorms roll across southeast Wisconsin adding to our rain totals from Thursday with many locations getting over 1" of rain. The spots that saw the most rain are the ones that need it the most in severe and extreme drought conditions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar on Brewers' bench in NLDS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eduardo Escobar is not in the starting lineup for NLDS Game 3 on Monday afternoon against right-hander Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves. Escobar started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. Rowdy Tellez is replacing Escobar on first base and hitting fifth Monday afternoon. Christian Yelich is moving up two spots to hit third.
MLB
MLB

4 scenarios for Brewers' NLDS G3 starter

MILWAUKEE -- Two of their Big Three have come and gone this postseason, and the Brewers can be nothing but pleased with the results from right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, each of whom threw a quality start in the first two games of the National League Division Series. But...
MLB
wtmj.com

MLB releases full Brewers NLDS Schedule

MILWAUKEE- Plenty to cheer for if you like daytime baseball. The Brewers and Braves will have ample opportunity to play under the sun during their National League Division Series. Major League Baseball releasing tentative game-times for the entire NLDS, which begins Friday at American Family Field. The Brewers and Braves...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy