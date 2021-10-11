CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s in a name? Plenty for people honored in Hispanic Heritage Month

By Genesis Sandoval
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the achievements of Hispanics in the U.S. And Latinos. And Chicanos. And Latines. And…. As Hispanic numbers and clout have continued to grow in the U.S. and the state, so have the terms to describe people with roots in Spanish-speaking or Latin countries. Those names have “become a source of debate, and perhaps even friction sometimes, about who should or shouldn’t be included in this definition,” said Mark Lopez, director of race and ethnicity at Pew Research Center.

