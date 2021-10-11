CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Hike in Snowy Conditions

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The onset of winter doesn’t have to put a stop to your outdoor adventures—even if you’re not a skier. Comfort walking on snow will unlock a new world of hiking potential year-round, from wintery forest rambles to mountaineering objectives to crossing spring and snowfields on high peaks. Successful snow travel hinges on your ability to understand the terrain and move efficiently across it. Learn how to do so safely with these strategies from Colorado Mountain School guide Ian Fowler.

