CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burton, TX

Burton cross country competes at Festival Hill invite, set to race at district meet

By Special to the Banner
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

The Burton High School cross country teams traveled to Round Top-Carmine last Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Festival Hill Invitational. The Lady Panthers finished fourth overall, led by Freshman Peyton Sigsbee who finished ninth out of 45 runners. Also running for the Lady Panthers were Ella Hensley, Karime Ortiz, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Varecka and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez (37 of 45) finished first for the junior varsity team, helping them to a fifth place team finish.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Burton, TX
Sports
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez

Comments / 0

Community Policy