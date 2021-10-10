CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Steve Jordan Sheds Light On New Rolling Stones Gig

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Jordan, the late-Charlie Watts' replacement, broke his silence to Vanity Fair about taking over the drum chair for the Rolling Stones. Jordan, Keith Richards' collaborator and drummer in his X-Pensive Winos solo band — is also known for his work on the original Saturday Night Live, the Blues Brothers, the Late Night with David Letterman Band, along with sessions with the Stones, and co-writing their 1989 Steel Wheels track, “Almost Hear You Sigh.”

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smoky Mountain News

One of those moments — the Rolling Stones

I bought my first record when I was 11 years old — a 45-rpm single by the Rolling Stones called “Angie” — at the Roses in Galax, Virginia. My Uncle Elgin used to drive Aunt Lillie and Mamaw over there to do some shopping, and if I was staying over (as I often was), I’d go with them and look at comic books and get myself a giant cherry Slushie.
NFL
bestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus Deluxe: Review

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus started as an idea for a concert tour that would involve The Stones, the Small Faces and the Who. When that didn’t work out, it turned into a December 11, 1968 event that was filmed over two nights in London for a BBC television broadcast. In addition to the Stones, performers included Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Yoko Ono, Marianne Faithfull (who was Mick Jagger’s girlfriend at the time), the Who, and a supergroup billed as the Dirty Mac that consisted of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Keith Richards
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Vanity Fair#The Blues Brothers#Steel Wheels
Ultimate Classic Rock

Melvins Cover the Rolling Stones’ ‘Sway': Exclusive Premiere

Melvins have unveiled their acoustic cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Sway.”. Originally released on the Stones’ 1971 LP Sticky Fingers, the mid-tempo song featured strings and rousing guitar solos. Melvins managed to stay true to the original while still adding their own distinct twist on the classic track, turning “Sway”...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Rolling Stones Release New ‘Troubles A’ Comin’ Video

The Rolling Stones have released another previously unreleased song – their cover of the Chi-Lites’ “Troubles a’ Comin”. It’s one of nine rarities which will appear on the Lost and Found bonus disc of the upcoming expanded version of their 1981 album “Tattoo You” via Polydor/Interscope/UMe, arriving on October 22. Last month, they dropped “Living In The Heart Of Love” from the same disc.
MUSIC
Washington Missourian

Folsom: Lucky Dip with the Rolling Stones

I am doing something difficult for a reporter — sharing information that’s benefited me personally for the good of my readers. In the past two years, I have spent less than $200 total to buy tickets to two Rolling Stones concerts that would have cost the general public more than $1,000.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Rolling Stones Reflect on Charlie Watts, Touring, New Music

The Rolling Stones haven’t spoken at length in the press following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. However, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood each took part in a new interview where they discussed a wide range of topics related to their late friend and bandmate and their current tour in the United States.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
relix

The Rolling Stones Revive “Connection” in Nashville

The Rolling Stones’ first outing without Charlie Watts, who passed away earlier this year, stopped at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium yesterday. While most of the Stones’ current setlist remains fixed, the band has been offering a few surprises at each stop. Partway through their set, the Stones busted out “Connection,” with Keith Richards on lead vocals, for the first time since 2006. The tune originally appeared on The Rolling Stones’ fifth LIP, 1967’s Between the Buttons. For their “fan request” selection, the rock-and-roll icons also played this year’s first “Dead Flowers.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wvli927.com

Flashback: The Temptations Release ‘Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone’

It was 49 years ago today (October 14th, 1972) the Temptations released “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone.” The song was written by Motown staff writers Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong — who were best known for writing the chart toppers “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” for Marvin Gaye and “War” for Edwin Starr. Prior to “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone,” the pair had also written the Temps' last two Number One hits, “I Can't Get Next To You” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me).”
MUSIC
handymantips.org

Revamp Your Collection With Brand New Rolling Stones Merch

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger were two childhood friends, growing up in England in the 1950s. Times were still hard, and the country was still recovering from World War II. But American rock music was starting to become popular in their neck of the woods. The two friends soon drifted, and Jagger formed a band with another friend, Dick Taylor. They loved rocking out to artists like Little Richard and Chuck Berry, but never got any further than the garage band stage.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney’s ‘Blues Cover Band’ Dig at Stones’ L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said early in the show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s...
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy