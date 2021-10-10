Paul McCartney Unearths Lost Lyrics, Co-Written Play With John Lennon

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...

