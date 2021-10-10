CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Unearths Lost Lyrics, Co-Written Play With John Lennon

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney's upcoming book contains the lyrics to an unfinished Beatles-era song and a play that he and John Lennon started but never completed. The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present comes out on November 2nd and includes “a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive — drafts, letters, photographs — never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

