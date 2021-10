Elton John has set a record with his new single “Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” featuring Dua Lipa. The 74-year-old English singer’s new song from his forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions entered into the UK top 10 singles chart last month, where it is currently ranking at second place. It means that John has become the first artist in history to score a UK Top 10 single in six different decades.“Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” is the “Rocket Man” singer’s 33rd top 10 single in the UK.This latest accomplishment places John in line with music artists like David Bowie, Cher, Michael...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO