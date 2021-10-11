CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Latina Women in Science

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew College alumna Melissa Marquez is featured in this story highlighting Latina women in science. Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and the state’s Honors College of Florida. New College prepares intellectually curious students for lives of great achievement by providing a highly individualized education that integrates academic rigor with career-building experiences. New College offers 45 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences, a master’s degree program in applied data science, and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills.

