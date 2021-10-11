Tickets on Sale for New College’s 42nd Clambake Fundraiser
New College of Florida will celebrate its 42nd annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation, on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and the state’s Honors College of Florida. New College prepares intellectually curious students for lives of great achievement by providing a highly individualized education that integrates academic rigor with career-building experiences. New College offers 45 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences, a master’s degree program in applied data science, and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills.www.ncf.edu
