CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
KFI AM 640

Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson Dies At Age 111

Funeral services were pending today for Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson -- a celebrated camera technician and artist who added her talents to classic Walt Disney Co. animated features such as “Snow White,'' “Dumbo'' and “Sleeping Beauty.''
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ruthie Tompson, trailblazing Disney animator, dead at 111

Disney and fans have bid farewell to pioneering female animator Ruthie Tompson, who died Sunday at 111. As an illustrator and storyboard planner at Disney, her work on some of the most iconic animated films in history, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937), “Sleeping Beauty” (1959), “Mary Poppins” (1964), “Robin Hood” (1970) and “The Aristocats” (1970), was largely uncredited.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jon Favreau
micechat.com

Remembering Disney Legend and Teen Star Tommy Kirk

Every so often, someone comes along who embodies the spirit of an era with enough charisma to give a film something extra. Tommy Kirk was one of those people who helped define the look and feel of Disney movies during the late 1950s and 1960s. A career that included screen...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Two Popular Disney World Resorts Have a Bizarre New Rule

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort are two of the most popular hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Value Resorts offer fun theming and affordable nightly rates compared to other Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort — and, as an added bonus, they are Disney Skyliner Resorts! This makes transportation to EPCOT Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park easier than ever before.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Movie#Disneyland Park#Pineapple Express#Heffalump Movie#Abc#The Walt Disney Company#Green
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans Another Trilogy

The Star Wars franchise loves a trilogy. From the moment George Lucas kicked off the iconic original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), trilogies have been the lifeblood of the Skywalker Saga.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Over 25 Disney World Attractions Broke Down on the 50th Anniversary

This past Friday, October 1, Walt Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary, beginning the 18-month long celebration of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, and it was BUSY!. Lines to enter any merchandise shop or purchase food extended throughout Magic Kingdom. Guests waited over one hour to get their Starbucks drinks,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
bizjournals

Disney reveals timelines for Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and Star Wars hotel

Walt Disney World next year will debut a new roller coaster-style ride and its cutting-edge Star Wars-themed hotel. The theme park giant will open the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot sometime in 2022; and its new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel will begin welcoming guests on March 1.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (10/11/21): Chapek Requested ‘Harmonious’ Disney Playlist, Genie+ Will Not Sell Out at Disney World, Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Passes Away, 50th Celebration Sweepstakes, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 11, 2021.
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Disney Genie to Launch at Walt Disney World on October 19th

After the kickoff of the 50th Anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World Resort, there is another launch set to happen. On October 19th, Disney Genie will launch at Walt Disney World. This new service will be available in the My Disney Experience app for guests of the Resort. It will offer features to help guests get the most out of their Disney day.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Tommy Kirk, Disney Legend of ‘Old Yeller,’ Passes Away at 79

Today, the Disney community mourns the loss of Disney Legend and famous child actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his breakout role in Old Yeller (1957). Tommy Kirk was an “everyman” when it came to Disney productions, handpicked by Walt Disney himself to star in classic family films such as The Shaggy Dog (1959), Swiss Family Robinson (1960), The Absent-Minded Professor (1961), and Babes in Toyland (1961).
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Disney World Starts Demolition on Divisive Animal Kingdom Ride

Disney Parks has started demolition on one of the centerpieces of a divisive Animal Kingdom theme park. Demolition started this week on the Primeval Whirl, a roller coaster located at Animal Kingdom's DinoLand U.S.A. Visitors noticed that several of the large archways that framed the chain lift of the ride were pulled off the starting hill. Walt Disney World News Today posted pictures of the demolition in process, noting that the ride's chain had been pulled out. ComicBook.com first reported on Primeval Whirl's pending extinction earlier this summer, noting that Disney had filed construction permits for the site. Disney placed construction walls around the ride earlier this month, signaling that the ride's demise was near. Disney has yet to comment on what would replace the ride.
LIFESTYLE
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Tommy Kirk, Star Of Classic Disney Films, Dead At 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, who starred in classic Disney movies like “Old Yeller,” “The Shaggy Dog” and “Son Of Flubber,” was announced dead on Tuesday at the age of 79. Kirk died in his Las Vegas home, according to fellow child actor and friend Paul Petersen, who announced Kirk’s death on Facebook Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy