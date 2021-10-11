CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Joie de Vivre of Pamela Rosario Pérez

colormagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you have a deeply rooted sense of who you are, fortified by a thorough understanding of your past, it’s a foregone conclusion that your future is filled with limitless potential. When you meet someone like Pamela Rosario Pérez—Customer Experience & Business Transformation, Rapid 7—you immediately are struck with that sense of confidence. “My ancestors made tremendous sacrifices to ensure future generations had a better life,” she begins. “They constantly remind me of where we started and how far we’ve come. The trailblazers who laid the path for people like me to succeed remind me that it’s my duty to play my role in this larger movement towards a more equitable world with integrity, fortitude, and humility. My community constantly reminds me of the resourcefulness, boundless creativity, and indomitable joie de vivre of my people. It truly takes a village to raise a child. This is mine.”

