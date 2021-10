JJ Mandaquit will never forget his first offer. The University of Portland offered the ‘Iolani freshman a basketball scholarship on Sunday during his tour of the campus. Mandaquit has become a fixture on a renowned Rose City Rebels club program in the past six months. He was at the invite-only PT-40 Showcase in Portland on Saturday when the Pilots connected with the point guard.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO